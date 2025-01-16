Ben Johnson & Robert Saleh Names To Watch For Jaguars’ HC Job?

Albert Breer of SI.com was asked about the Jaguars’ head-coaching and which candidates could be viewed as the “favorites” for the job.

“I see that as fluid. I think Shad Khan will hire a coach, and then map things out from there. If it’s Ben Johnson, I would guess that Trent Baalke is gone. If it’s Robert Saleh, maybe Baalke winds up staying,” Breer writes. “And, I’d probably call those two favorites. I know the Jacksonville Jaguars like both. (There could be other candidates they feel as strongly about.)”

Lions OC Ben Johnson was a name linked to Jacksonville early on in the process, but the Jaguars’ decision to retain GM Trent Baalke left some questioning whether he would seriously consider working with Baalke when he’ll have options elsewhere.

Since then, there has been a lot of buzz about the Raiders and Johnson.

It’s interesting that Breer mentions former Jets HC Robert Saleh as a favorite because it’s been hard to get a read on which way the team might be leaning in terms of their next head coach.

Saleh has interviews scheduled with the Cowboys and Raiders for their head coaching jobs.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Jaguars job as of now:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.