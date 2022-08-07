Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem From NFI List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Sunday they have activated DE Khalid Kareem from the non-football injury list.

Khalid Kareem is cleared to practice. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 7, 2022

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.