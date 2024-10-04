Bengals Activate DE Myles Murphy, Make Two Other Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they activated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson from injured reserve and waived DT Zach Carter in a corresponding move.

Both players were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

It’s a positive sign for Cincinnati’s defense to get back their former first-round pick to their defensive line in Murphy. He’s has been out since training camp after suffering a sprained knee.

Murphy, 22, was a first-round pick to the Bengals in 2023 out of Clemson. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $12.587 million rookie contract with a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2023, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.