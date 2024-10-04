Bengals Activate DE Myles Murphy, Make Two Other Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they activated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson from injured reserve and waived DT Zach Carter in a corresponding move. 

Both players were designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. 

It’s a positive sign for Cincinnati’s defense to get back their former first-round pick to their defensive line in Murphy. He’s has been out since training camp after suffering a sprained knee. 

Murphy, 22, was a first-round pick to the Bengals in 2023 out of Clemson. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $12.587 million rookie contract with a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2023, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply