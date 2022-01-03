Bengals Activate WR Auden Tate, CB Darius Phillips From COVID List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they returned WR Auden Tate and CB Darius Phillips from the reserve/COVID list.

Both Tate and Phillips revert back to injured reserve and remain out for the season.

Tate, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

In 2021, Tate has played in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract.

Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.