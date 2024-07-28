Bengals Activating TE Erick All From NFI List

The Bengals announced on Sunday that they are activating fourth-round TE Erick All from the non-football injury list after he passed his physical.

All, 23, committed to the University of Michigan in 2018 out of Fairfield, Ohio. After the 2022 season where he played just three games due to injury, All was a graduate transfer to the University of Iowa. He was voted as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2023.

Through his five-year college career at Michigan and Iowa, All appeared in 40 games with 19 starts and caught 75 passes for 864 yards (11.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.

