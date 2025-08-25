Bengals Announce 12 Initial Cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have let go of 12 players ahead of tomorrow’s deadline to get the roster down to 53 players.
The full list includes:
- DT McTelvin Agim
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- HB Quali Conley
- S Shaquan Loyal
- WR Rashod Owens
- C Andrew Raym
- CB Lance Robinson
- G Andrew Stueber
- QB Payton Thorne
- LB Craig Young
- DT Taven Bryan
Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.
In 2023, Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.
Bryan signed on with the Bengals ahead of the 2025 season.
In 2024, Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.
