Bengals Announce Five Moves Including Placing DE Cam Sample On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- Bengals signed DE Andre Carter and DT Joshua Pryor.
- Bengals placed DE Cam Sample on injured reserve.
- Bengals waived P Austin McNamara and WR Tre Mosley
Sample recently tore his Achilles and will miss the 2024 season, so this move was expected.
Sample, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sample is in the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.
In 2023, Sample appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
