Bengals Announce Five Moves Including Placing DE Cam Sample On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Bengals signed DE Andre Carter and DT Joshua Pryor .

and DT . Bengals placed DE Cam Sample on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bengals waived P Austin McNamara and WR Tre Mosley

Sample recently tore his Achilles and will miss the 2024 season, so this move was expected.

Sample, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample is in the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sample appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection.