Bengals Claim CB Tre Flowers Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve claimed CB Tre Flowers off of waivers from the Seahawks.

Roster Update: We've acquired CB Tre Flowers on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 14, 2021

Flowers, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Seahawks waived Flowers on Wednesday. Flowers is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Flowers has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and recorded 16 tackles and no interceptions.