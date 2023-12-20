Bengals Claim DT Travis Bell Off Waivers From Falcons

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals claimed DT Travis Bell off of waivers from the Falcons.

Bell, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Falcons signed Bell to their active roster off the Bears’ practice squad during the season.

In 2023, Bell has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.