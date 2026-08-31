Bengals Claim OT Myles Hinton

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed OT Myles Hinton off waivers from the Eagles, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Hinton, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 draft out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2028 when he was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

Hinton has yet to appear in an NFL game.

In his collegiate career, Hinton appeared in 46 games over five years at Stanford and Michigan and won a National Championship with the Wolverines in 2023.