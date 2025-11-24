Bengals Cut QB Sean Clifford, Clearing Roster Spot For Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived QB Sean Clifford from the active roster.

We have waived QB Sean Clifford. pic.twitter.com/uHEqATLaqD — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 24, 2025

This creates an open spot, one that will be filled by QB Joe Burrow when the team activates him from injured reserve.

Clifford, 27, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons.

The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but was brought back to the team’s practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being cut this past August.

He later signed on with the Bengals.

In 2023, Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.