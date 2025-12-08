Bengals Cutting WR Jermaine Burton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals will be cutting WR Jermaine Burton following his one-game suspension this past Sunday.

Despite giving Burton multiple chances, it appears Cincinnati’s patience has finally run out. The former third-round pick will now look for a fresh start and a team willing to help him revive his football career.

Burton was a healthy scratch multiple times last year and was also disciplined by the team. He was put on notice going into his second year, and while he did enough to stop the Bengals from cutting him in the offseason, he has yet to appear in a game.

Burton, 24, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $5,781,913 rookie contract that included a $1,025,027 signing bonus.

In 2024, Burton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bengals as the news is available.