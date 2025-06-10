Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Not Attending Mandatory Minicamp

Adam Schefter reports that Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson will not attend mandatory minicamp, as he has still not received a new contract from the team.

Schefter mentions that Hendrickson can be subjected to fines for missing three days, $17,462 for Day 1, $34,925 for Day 2, and $52,381 for Day 3 for a combined total of $104,768.

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Hendrickson is “extremely dug in” on potentially missing games or perhaps the entire season if they don’t come to an agreement.

Hendrickson wants a long-term deal comparable to other pass rushers in the $34 million per year range, while the Bengals seemingly remain at their offer of $28 million per year. When he first reported to Cincinnati this offseason, Hendrickson had a lengthy media availability where he opened up on how the personal relationship has been strained due to negotiations.

One NFC executive thinks it will all work out for the Bengals, but believes his age is the main reason for hesitation on Cincinnati’s end.

“I still think they can come to a compromise, getting him above that $30-million threshold while covering themselves. The age [30] is something that must be a factor for them.”

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.