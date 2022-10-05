Bengals Designate DE Khalid Kareem & CB Cam Taylor-Britt To Return

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have designated DE Khalid Kareem and third-round CB Cam Taylor-Britt to return to practice off of injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.

In 2020, Kareem appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 19 total tackles and one sack.

Taylor-Britt, 22, was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Bengals used the No. 60 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $5,952,726 contract that includes a $1,509,255 signing bonus.

During his college career at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt appeared in 41 games and recorded 140 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six interceptions, and 27 pass deflections.