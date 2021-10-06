Bengals Designate S Ricardo Allen To Return From IR

The Bengals announced on Wednesday they have designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve.

We've cleared S Ricardo Allen to return to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 6, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Allen to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Allen had landed on IR with a broken hand and a hamstring strain.

Allen, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was waived a few months after he was drafted and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Allen returned to the Falcons on a one-year exclusive rights contract for a few years and re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year tender worth $2.914 million.

The Falcons and Allen later agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million extension in 2018. Allen was released earlier this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles.