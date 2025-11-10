Bengals Designating QB Joe Burrow To Return From IR

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are designating QB Joe Burrow to return from injured reserve.

Rapoport adds Burrow will be a limited participant in his return to practice, and says “a December return is real.” Burrow will have 21 days to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster, or he’ll revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Jay Glazer said Burrow texted him, saying he expects to return much sooner than anticipated, and even named Thanksgiving as a potential return date.

Burrow has been out since September after undergoing surgery for his significant turf toe injury.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.