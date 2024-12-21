Bengals Elevate DE Isaiah Thomas

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have elevated DE Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16 against the Browns.

Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

Thomas was waived coming out of training camp in 2023 and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad shortly after. After the season, he re-signed a futures contract with the Browns but was rereleased after camp again in 2024. He’s had stints with the Bengals and Lions on the practice squad.

In 2024, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles and a fumble recovery.