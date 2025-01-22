Bengals Finalizing Deal To Hire Notre Dame’s Al Golden As DC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are finalizing a deal to hire Notre Dame DC Al Golden as their next defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

Pelissero writs Golden is expected to be in Cincinnati on Thursday to officially sign his contract.

It was reported yesterday that Cincinnati was waiting for the dust to settle on Notre Dame’s season and plan on bringing in Golden sometime over the next 48 hours.

Breer adds that if everything goes according to plan, Golden will be hired as Cincinnati’s next defensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Golden has emerged as a top candidate for the Bengals’ job.

According to Rapoport, Bengals HC Zac Taylor has been waiting for the National Championship to end before moving forward with Golden as the team’s next defensive coordinator job.

Reports surfaced last week that Golden could be the favorite for Cincinnati this isn’t a big surprise.

Golden, 55, began his coaching career back in 1993 as a high school offensive coordinator. He worked for several universities over the next 20 years.

The Lions hired Golden as their TEs coach in 2016 and later joined the Bengals as their LBs coach in 2020.

Golden joined Notre Dame as their defensive coordinator in 2022 and he’s been in the position ever since.