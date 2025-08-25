Jordan Schultz reports the Bengals have restarted contract talks with DE Trey Hendrickson.

Schultz adds the two sides have been exploring a “more unique avenue” to get something done. Per Schultz, they have talked about giving Hendrickson more money this year while letting his contract expire after the season.

Cincinnati started listening to trade offers for Hendrickson last week as the two sides were not progressing towards a deal. Reports varied on what their asking price might be, as it was anywhere from a young player and a pick to just a mid-round pick.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

