Bengals Have Resumed Extension Talks With Trey Hendrickson

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Bengals have resumed contract talks with star DE Trey Hendrickson.

Fowler also mentions that the two sides have remained in communication, with the Bengals planning to resign Hendrickson all along.

However, he adds the team does not like to give away guaranteed money beyond year one, and Hendrickson feels like he has earned more on a multi-year extension and will dig in and sit out of games if his demands aren’t met.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the two sides are talking again but said “they’re not any further along.” Schefter believes the disagreement mostly stems from the duration of the deal.

When McAfee asked if three years was too much for the Bengals, Schefter said Cincinnati would prefer for this to be a one-year deal.

“I think that the Bengals would like a low deal, like one year,” Schefter said.

Hendrickson wants a long-term deal comparable to other pass rushers in the $34 million per year range, while the Bengals seemingly remain at their offer of $28 million per year. When he first reported to Cincinnati this offseason, Hendrickson had a lengthy media availability where he opened up on how the personal relationship has been strained due to negotiations.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.