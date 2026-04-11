Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals hosted four prospects on Friday, including Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and DB Lorenzo Styles Jr., both of whom were local prospects.

In addition, the Bengals also met with Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor and Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez, who is drawing comparisons to Browns LB Carson Schwesinger.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live in or attend college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.

Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended, and an interception.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.