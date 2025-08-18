Bengals Hosting Free Agent G Dalton Risner For Visit

Jordan Schultz reports the Bengals are hosting former Vikings G Dalton Risner for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

The Bengals were listed as a potential suitor earlier this offseason, along with the Broncos.

Risner, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2024, Risner appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and made eight starts at right guard.

