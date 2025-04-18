Free Agent G Dalton Risner Will Sign Soon, Broncos & Bengals Among Options

Former Vikings G Dalton Risner remains a free agent but doesn’t expect it to stay that way much longer.

Risner revealed he’s in talks with multiple teams, including the Vikings, but ackownledged the uncertainty in his potential role in Minnesota after they signed G Will Fries who will likely slot in to the RG spot Risner occupied.

“Minnesota has shown interest in bringing me back, but only to an extent,” Risner said, via his social media. “I will be on a team soon, I could imagine.”

Despite the unclear path to playing time, Risner would be willing to return to Minnesota if they are interested. He also brought up the Bengals or a reuinion with the Broncos as other potential suitors should he not return to the Vikings.

Risner, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2024, Risner appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and made eight starts at right guard.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.