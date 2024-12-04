Bengals K Evan McPherson Will Miss Time With Groin Injury, Signing K Cade York

Mike Garafolo reports that Bengals K Evan McPherson is set to miss time due to a groin injury.

He adds that the team will sign K Cade York to start during McPherson’s absence. McPherson will not undergo any surgery and the injury will not be season-ending.

The Bengals also later announced that they have signed OT Andrew Steuber to their roster.

Back in August, the team signed him to the largest contract for a kicker in NFL history at three years for $16.5 million.

McPherson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,823,712 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, McPherson has appeared in all 12 games for the Bengals and converted 16 of 22 field goal attempts and 37 of his 38 extra-point tries.

We will have more news on McPherson as it becomes available.