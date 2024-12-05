Bengals LB Logan Wilson Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Bengals LB Logan Wilson had a surgical cleanup on his knee on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
Wilson, 28, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the draft.
In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati and is making a base salary of $3.5 million in 2024.
In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and recorded 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and one pass defended.
