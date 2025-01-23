Bengals Officially Hire Notre Dame DC Al Golden For DC Opening

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have officially hired Notre Dame DC Al Golden for their vacant DC role.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor issued the following statement on Golden:

“Al is a very highly regarded coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to the Bengals as defensive coordinator,” Taylor said. “He understands football at every level and has had great success as a coordinator, position coach and head coach. Al has a great football mind and will bring a smart, physical, aggressive approach to our defense.”

Golden, 55, began his coaching career back in 1993 as a high school offensive coordinator. He worked for several universities over the next 20 years.

The Lions hired Golden as their TEs coach in 2016 and later joined the Bengals as their LBs coach in 2020.

Golden joined Notre Dame as their defensive coordinator in 2022 and he’s been in the position ever since.