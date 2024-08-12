Bengals OT Amarius Mims To Miss Several Weeks With Strained Pectoral

According to Kelsey Conway, Bengals HC Zac Taylor says that first-round OT Amarius Mims has a strained pectoral muscle and will miss several weeks.

Taylor did not give an exact timetable for when Mims would return.

Mims, 21, was a one-year starter at Georgia and played right tackle for the Bulldogs. He is a former five-star recruit. The Bengals used the No. 18 pick in the 2024 draft on Mims.

The No. 18 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,075,474 contract that includes a $7,783,981 signing bonus and will carry a $2,740,995 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Donovan Smith.

During his college career, Mims appeared in 30 games for Georgia and started eight times at right tackle.

We will have more news on Mims as it becomes available.