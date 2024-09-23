Bengals OT Trent Brown Ruled Out With Right Knee Injury

Bengals RT Trent Brown was carted off after suffering an injury to his right knee.

Ian Rapoport added that the team quickly ruled Brown out for the remainder of the game.

Rookie OT Amarius Mims took his place at right tackle and will likely replace him there long-term if he was to miss an extended period of time.

Brown, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap. Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots in March of 2021 and landed on the injured reserve before being activated for the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March of 2022. Cincinnati signed Brown to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2024, Brown has appeared in 3 games for the Bengals, making three starts at right tackle.