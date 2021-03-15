Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Texans & Seahawks Among Teams Interested In Joe Thuney

According to Tom Pelissero, Patriots G Joe Thuney has an extensive list of interested teams, including the Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Texans and even the Seahawks.

This is in addition to previous reports that linked the Jets as a team interested in landing Thuney. Albert Breer reports the Patriots even reopened line of communication with Thuney.

Given that there were at least 20 teams interested in signing Thuney last year before the Patriots surprisingly franchise-tagged him, this isn’t a big surprise. More teams than are mentioned here could even be interested.

Pelissero says it’s not out of the question that Thuney becomes the NFL’s highest-paid guard this week.

Thuney, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney last year, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Thuney appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 10 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

