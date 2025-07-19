Bengals Place TE Erick All On PUP List, C Seth McLaughlin On NFI List

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they are placing TE Erick All on the physically unable to perform list, while also placing C Seth McLaughlin on the non-football injury list.

All is expected to miss all of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL on November 3. He will need two surgeries because of complications from a prior ACL tear fix, which will essentially reset his timeline for recovery.

All, 24, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. He’s in the second year of his $4,813,104 rookie contract with Cincinnati, which includes a $793,104 signing bonus

In 2024, All appeared in nine games for the Bengals and caught 20 passes for 158 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more on All as it becomes available.