Bengals Plan To Interview Raiders DC Patrick Graham For DC Opening

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals plan to interview Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their DC vacancy.

It’s worth noting Graham is a candidate for the Jaguars HC opening but his contract is up with Las Vegas, allowing him to interview for other DC roles.

Graham, 45, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2024, the Raiders’ defense ranked No. 15 in fewest yards allowed, No. 25 in fewest points allowed, No. 13 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.