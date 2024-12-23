Bengals Promote DE Isaiah Thomas, Waive QB Logan Woodside

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have promoted DE Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have signed DE Isaiah Thomas off the practice squad to the active roster and waived QB Logan Woodside. pic.twitter.com/JTRQ7IA0bx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team waived QB Logan Woodside.

Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

Thomas was waived coming out of training camp in 2023 and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad shortly after. After the season, he re-signed a futures contract with the Browns but was rereleased after camp again in 2024. He’s had stints with the Bengals and Lions on the practice squad.

In 2024, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Woodside, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus, but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

Woodside returned on an exclusive rights contract in 2022 before being cut coming out of camp. He re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Falcons later in the year.

After playing out his contract in Atlanta, Woodside signed with the Bengals in April of 2024 but was cut coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games and recorded four completions on seven attempts for 34 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.