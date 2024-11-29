Bengals Promote OT Devin Cochran From Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they officially signed OT Devin Cochran from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 13.

We have signed OT Devin Cochran off the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/6xvxtqpj1C — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 29, 2024

Cochran, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Cochran returned to the Bengals on a futures contract last year but spent the season on injured reserve. Cincinnati re-signed him back in January.

In 2024, Cochran has appeared in three games for the Bengals at tackle.