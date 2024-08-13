Bengals QB Jake Browning Will Miss Time With Rib Injury

According to Ben Baby, Bengals backup QB Jake Browning will miss time due to a rib injury.

The severity of the injury is currently unknown, as is the amount of time that Browning will be out.

Browning, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason this past season and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season.

The Bengals signed Browning to a two-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after he took over as the starter during QB Joe Burrow‘s injury last season.

In 2023, Browning appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 27 carries for 127 yards and three more scores.

We will have more on Browning as it becomes available.