Bengals QB Joe Burrow On Track To Start Week 1

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, per Kelsey Conway.

Cameron Wolfe confirmed Burrow is on track to start Week 1’s game against the Browns after being a full participant in Monday’s practice and looking “very good.”

This is great news for the Bengals after Burrow suffered a calf injury back in July which was expected to cause him to miss “several weeks.”

Burrow is also in line for a major extension at some point in the near future.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow is set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option this past March for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.