Bengals QB Joe Burrow Ruled Out Against Patriots

Dianna Russini reports that the Bengals decided on Friday to start QB Joe Flacco and hold out QB Joe Burrow until their game on Thanksgiving.

Burrow will remain on injured reserve, two months removed from surgery to repair Grade 3 turf toe.

He was a full participant in 11-on-11 drills during practice while Flacco nursed a shoulder injury.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.