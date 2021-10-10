Bengals QB Joe Burrow Taken To Hospital For Throat Contusion

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that QB Joe Burrow is being taken to a local hospital for a throat contusion.

Burrow took a big hit in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Packers, but he managed to play the entire game, which ultimately ended in overtime.

This is likely a precautionary measure to ensure there’s nothing wrong with Burrow’s airway.

Burrow, 24, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season.

Entering today’s game, Burrow had appeared in four games and completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 988 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 13 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Burrow as the news is available.