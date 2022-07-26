Bengals QB Joe Burrow Undergoing Appendix Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix.

This obviously will knock him out of practice for some time but he should make a full recovery and hopefully be no worse for wear as far as playing this season.

Burrow, 25, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $3,900,012 in 2022.

In 2021, Burrow appeared in 16 games and recorded 366 completions on 520 pass attempts (70.4 percent) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, to go along with 40 rush attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.