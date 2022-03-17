Bengals Re-Sign DT Josh Tupou

The Bengals announced they have re-signed DT Josh Tupou for the 2022 season.

Tupou, 27, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2017. He was on and off of their roster during his rookie season, but managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018.

Tupou re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for 2019 and returned to Cincinnati on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.133 million in 2020. However, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021.

In 2021, Tupou appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 12 total tackles.