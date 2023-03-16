Bengals Re-Sign WR Trent Taylor

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are re-signing WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor settled into a role as Cincinnati’s punt returner and a backup slot receiver in 2022.

Taylor, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. He added four rushes for 15 yards and 340 total punt return yards.