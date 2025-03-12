Bengals Re-Signing DL Cam Sample To One-Year Deal

The Bengals are re-signing DL Cam Sample to a one-year deals, according to Tom Pelissero.

Sample, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that included a $788,142 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sample appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

He missed all of the 2024 season with a torn Achilles.