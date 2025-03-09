Bengals Re-Signing G Cody Ford To Two-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are re-signing G Cody Ford to a two-year deal after he appeared in 16 games for the team this past season.

Ford, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick, and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.

Ford re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal back on March 9th of 2024 and is now re-signing with them on a two-year deal exactly one year later.

In 2024, Ford appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and started in nine of them.