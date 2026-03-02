Bengals Re-Signing G Dalton Risner

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing G Dalton Risner, his wife announced on social media.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the deal is a one-year extension worth up to $5 million.
Risner, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.
He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings on a one-year deal. He re-upped on a another one-year deal with Minnesota for 2024 and signed a one-year, $1,337,500 deal with the Bengals for the 2025 season.
In 2025, Risner appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and made 14 starts at guard.
