Bengals Re-Signing LS Cal Adomitis

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have re-signed LS Cal Adomitis to a contract extension on Wednesday.

Cal is back for more! We have re-signed him for a second year. pic.twitter.com/2DCTnVDTt9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 22, 2023

Adomitis, 24, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him back in September and he finished the season on their active roster.

In 2022, Adomitis appeared in 15 games for the Bengals.