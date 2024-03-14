Bengals Re-Signing S Vonn Bell

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are signing S Vonn Bell to a contract.

He was just released by the Panthers in a bit of a surprising move after only one year. The Panthers still owed him $6 million in guaranteed salary.

Ian Rapoport says Bell is signing for one year and $6 million but there’s a good chance Cincinnati is only picking up the minimum amount of that tab.

Bell, 29, was taken with the No. 61 overall pick out of Ohio State after the Saints traded up with the Patriots to select him in the middle of round two. The Saints gave up their third- and fourth-round picks as part of the deal to select Bell.

Bell signed a four-year contract worth $5,118,974 to go along with a signing bonus of $1,922,888. He later joined the Bengals on a three-year contract worth $18 million that included $11.5 million guaranteed.

From there, Bell signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Panthers last year. However, he was cut after just one season.

In 2023, Bell appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 69 tackles, an interception and two pass defenses.