Bengals Waive CB Donnie Lewis From IR

Kelsey Conway reports the Cincinnati Bengals are waiving CB Donnie Lewis from the injured reserve list.

Lewis, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Browns out of Tulane in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Lewis bounced on and off the practice squad as a rookie before re-signing on a futures deal for 2020 in Cleveland. He was once again cut coming out of camp and signed to the Bengals practice squad in November of last year.

The Bengals signed Lewis to a futures deal in January but put him on injured reserve in August with a hamstring injury.

Lewis has yet to appear in an NFL game.