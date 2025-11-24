Bengals Rule Out Three For Thanksgiving, Anticipate QB Joe Burrow Playing

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that they have ruled out WR Tee Higgins, DE Trey Hendrickson and sixth-round RB Tahj Brooks from Week 13’s Thanksgiving game against the Ravens, per Jay Morrison.

Taylor added he anticipates QB Joe Burrow making his return and starting on Thursday, but he’s not going to commit to anything until the week of practice is done.

Burrow was listed as a full practice participant all of last week and it looked at one point like he might have been able to make his return from a turf toe injury on Sunday against the Patriots.

Instead the Bengals lost again, and also lost Higgins and Brooks to injuries during the game. Higgins is in the concussion protocol and won’t clear it on a short week.

Hendrickson has been dealing with a sports hernia injury and been out for the past month.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.