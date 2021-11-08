Bengals S Brandon Wilson Out For Season With Torn ACL

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced Monday that S Brandon Wilson suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

You can expect the Bengals to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Wilson, 27, was drafted in the sixth-round in 2017 out of Houston by the Bengals. The Bengals waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit and later re-signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

The Bengals brought Wilson back on an exclusive rights contract before tendering him an offer in April of 2020 as a restricted free agent. From there, Wilson agreed to a two-year extension with the Bengals this past March.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.