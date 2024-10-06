Bengals S Daxton Hill Suffers Non-Contact Right Knee Injury

Bengals S Daxton Hill was quickly ruled out of Week 5 against the Ravens after suffering a non-contact injury to his right knee.

David Chao believes that Hill may have torn his ACL and expects that the injury will require season-ending surgery.

Hill, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in five games for the Bengals and recorded 24 tackles and one sack in four starts.

We will have more news on Hill as it becomes available.