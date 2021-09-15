Bengals S Ricardo Allen Going On IR With Broken Hand, Hamstring Strain

Update:

Adam Schefter reports the Bengals are placing S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve with his injuries.

The team is also adding veteran S Sean Davis to the practice squad to boost their depth.

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals S Ricardo Allen will miss three weeks with a broken hand and a hamstring strain.

This seems to suggest Allen will land on injured reserve for a stint.

Allen, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was waived a few months after he was drafted and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Allen returned to the Falcons on a one-year exclusive rights contract for a few years and re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year tender worth $2.914 million.

The Falcons and Allen later agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million extension in 2018. Allen was released earlier this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles.